Steph Curry's Status For Game 3 Of Warriors-Nuggets

Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Thursday's Game 3 contest between the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are going to be in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Steph Curry had been out of action since March 16 due to a foot injury, but he has returned to action and played in the first two games of the series.

For Game 3, he is once again off of the injury report, so he will be playing in the game.

The only thing to watch is if he is in the starting lineup or not.

The two-time NBA MVP has come off of the bench in each of his first two games back.

