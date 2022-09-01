Steph Curry Is The Author Of A New Book

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are fresh off winning their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

After missing the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021, they returned to the postseason and beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past June.

Curry also added the an NBA Finals MVP Award to his already impeccable resume.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old sent out a tweet that announced he is the author of a new children's book that is coming out on September 6.

Curry's tweet: "Dream BIG!! My first children's book "I Have a Superpower” is almost here... I hope you’ll join us in helping kids everywhere realize they all have superpowers within them! Pre-order today"

The book is called "I Have a Superpower" and this is the description on the website: "Four-time NBA champion and superstar Stephen Curry makes a splash with his picture book debut inspiring young readers to unlock their very own superpower."

A lot of young children look up to their favorite basketball players, and Curry is certainly one of the most popular players of all-time.

This is a really nice gesture that could make a big difference in a young child's life.

The former Davidson star was the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and he has spent his entire 13-year career with Golden State.

He has won the MVP Award (two times), four NBA Championships and made the NBA Finals six different times.

In addition, he is a an eight-time NBA All-Star, and has made more three-pointers than anyone else in the history of the NBA.