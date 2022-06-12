Skip to main content
Current NBA Finals MVP Ladder

Steph Curry is the favorite to win the 2022 NBA Finals MVP. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are currently tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Monday night.

The NBA Finals are currently in full swing as the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2 after a thrilling Game 4 in Boston at the TD Garden on Friday evening. 

Game 5 of the series will be played at the Chase Center in California on Monday night. 

On Sunday morning, NBA TV shared the current 2022 NBA Finals MVP Award ladder. 

Finals MVP Ladder: 

  1. Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors)
  2. Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)
  3. Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
  4. Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors)
  5. Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Curry is a three-time NBA Champion and two-time NBA MVP, but he has yet to win a Finals MVP Trophy. 

The two teams are both 1-1 at home in the series so far. 

