Steph Curry Makes NBA History On Sunday

Steph Curry is now 41st on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden State Warriors lost 132-118 to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry finished his day with 20 points, ten rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes of playing time.

In addition, Curry made NBA history by passing Pau Gasol to move into 41st on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

Via the Warriors: "Stephen Curry has passed Pau Gasol for 41st on the NBA's all-time points list"

Gasol scored 20,894 points over 1,226 regular season games, while Curry has only played 855 regular season games.

At just 34 years old (and still playing like a superstar), Curry will likely get much further down the list by the end of his career.

The four-time NBA Champion has led the Warriors to the NBA Finals in six out of the last eight seasons (and they have won four titles in that span).

With the loss on Sunday, they are now 21-22 in 43 games and 4-17 in 21 games on the road away from the Chase Center (they are 17-5 at home).

The defending NBA Champions have gotten off to a mediocre start to the season but have played better over the last few weeks.

Earlier this season, Curry missed 11 games in a row due to a shoulder injury, but he has played in the last three games.

He came into Sunday with averages of 29.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest (on 49.5% shooting from the field and 42.6% from the three-point range).

The Warriors will play their next game on Monday when they visit the Washington Wizards.