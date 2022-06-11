Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Brilliant Game 4

On Friday night, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden in Boston.

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center on Monday night in California.

Curry was brilliant scoring 43 points, and after the game he met with the media.

"I don't rate my performances, though," Curry said. "Just win the game."

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.

Both teams are 1-1 in the two games that they have played at home in the series.

