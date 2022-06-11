Steph Curry's Viral Quote After Brilliant Game 4
Steph Curry met with the media after he had 43 points in the Golden State Warriors win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
On Friday night, Steph Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at the TD Garden in Boston.
The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center on Monday night in California.
Curry was brilliant scoring 43 points, and after the game he met with the media.
"I don't rate my performances, though," Curry said. "Just win the game."
This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships during that span.
Both teams are 1-1 in the two games that they have played at home in the series.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.