Steph Curry's Birthday Message To James Wiseman

On Thursday, James Wiseman celebrated his 21st birthday, and his Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry wished him a happy birthday on Instagram. 

The Instagram story from Curry to Wiseman can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below. 

Curry reposted Wiseman's post and wrote: "HAPPY BDAY WISE!!!"

The Warriors young center (Wiseman) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and has not played since last April when he tore his meniscus. 

The Warriors drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie. 

Meanwhile, Curry has been out with a foot injury since March 16. 

