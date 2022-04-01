Steph Curry's Birthday Message To James Wiseman
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors posted an Instagram story for his teammate James Wiseman's birthday on Thursday.
The Instagram story from Curry to Wiseman can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below.
Curry reposted Wiseman's post and wrote: "HAPPY BDAY WISE!!!"
The Warriors young center (Wiseman) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and has not played since last April when he tore his meniscus.
The Warriors drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, and he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie.
Meanwhile, Curry has been out with a foot injury since March 16.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.