Here's The 4 Photos Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet with four photos on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Curry is in the middle of another incredible season where he is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebonds and 6.3 assists per game.

However, the three-time NBA Champion has been out since March 16, when he injured his foot against the Boston Celtics.

The Warriors are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 48-29 record in the 77 games that they have played.

The Related stories on NBA basketball