WATCH: Steph Curry Makes His Return After Month Long Absence

Steph Curry returned to action for the first time since March 16 in Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets on Saturday evening in California, and Steph Curry returned to action for the first time since March 18.  

The Warriors shared a clip of him returning to the court, and getting an ovation from the crowd.  

Curry came off the bench as opposed to being in the starting lineup due to being on a minutes reaction. 

