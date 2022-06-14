Here's What Steph Curry Said About Andrew Wiggins After Game 5
Steph Curry spoke about Andrew Wiggins after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday evening.
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night at the Chase Center.
Andrew Wiggins was the team's leading scorer with 26 points, and after the game Curry was asked about Wiggins.
"He's embracing the challenge of consistency and what he's capable of doing on both ends of the floor," Curry said of Wiggins. "And the fact that there's opportunity for him to do what he's doing, because of the way that we play, because of the way that we've embraced him from day one."
Curry finished is night with 16 points and eight assists, and Game 6 will be on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
