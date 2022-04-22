Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Won Game 3

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 118-113 on Thursday evening, and they now have a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round series.

That means that they can sweep the Nuggets in their next game, which would give them more rest than any other team in the playoffs heading into the second-round.

After the win, Steph Curry spoke to the media.

Curry had 27 points in the game, and once again came off the bench.

He had been out of the lineup since March 16 with a foot injury, but returned in Game 1, and has come off the bench in all three games of the series.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to the playoff drought they had been one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history (winning three NBA titles in five seasons).

As for the Nuggets, they are on the verge of being swept in back-to-back playoff series (they got swept by the Phoenix Suns in the second-round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs).

Related stories on NBA basketball