Steph Curry's Viral Quote About Nobody Picking The Warriors To Make The NBA Finals

Steph Curry spoke to the media on Thursday, and had an interesting quote about the Golden State Warriors not being picked to make it to the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors had a media availability for several players on Thursday, and one of the players that spoke was superstar guard Steph Curry.

"Nobody is picking us to come out of the west," Curry said. "At least I don't think, except our families."

The Warriors have won three NBA Championships in the last seven seasons, so that quote from Curry might not be totally factual.

However, all-time great players have always been known to find ways to motivate themselves in anyway that they can.

The Warriors have not been the playoffs since 2018-19, but that is also the last time they had a fully healthy Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the floor playing together.

