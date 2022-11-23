Steph Curry's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

Steph Curry, who missed Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, is not on the injury report for Monday.

Underdog NBA: "Stephen Curry (elbow) not on injury report for Wednesday."

This is good news for the Warriors, who have struggled to start the season.

They are 8-10 in their first 18 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

However, Curry has been playing unbelievably, and it looks like he could potentially win his third MVP Award.

The four-time NBA Champion has averages of 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 52.9% from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range.

The Warriors have been two different teams this season.

On the road, they have been atrocious, with a 1-9 record in ten games.

At home, they have been sensational, with a 7-1 record in eight games played at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

The good thing for the defending NBA Champions is the Western Conference has been tight to start the 2022-23 season.

Even with the slow start, they are only 3.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns, who are the first seed.

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with an 11-7 record in their first 18 games, which has them as the fourth seed.

They are in the middle of a three-game winning streak and 5-3 in eight games on the road.