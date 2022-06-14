Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said After Rough Shooting Night In Game 5

Steph Curry was asked about his shooting struggled in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors took a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the series.

On Monday night, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals by a score of 104-94.  

Curry only had 16 points, but the Warriors now have a 3-2 lead over the Boston Celtics in the series. 

After the game, Curry met with the media and was asked about his struggles shooting the ball on the night (7/22 from the field, 0/9 from the three-point range).

"Of course it bothers me as a shooter," Curry said. "You want to impact the game that way, but thankfully that's not the only thing that you do out there on the court. I remember the first game of the year against the Lakers I had a very similar like shooting night, but impact the game other ways."

Game 6 of the series will be back at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night. 

