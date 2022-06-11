LOOK: Here's What Steph Curry Said As He Walked Into The Tunnel After Game 4
Steph Curry was recorded walking into the tunnel after his brilliant Game 4 performance. The Golden State Warriors tied the Boston Celtics 2-2 in the series with the 107-97 win.
The Golden State Warriors were led by Steph Curry's brilliance in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
The Warriors won the game over the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 to tie up the series at 2-2, and Curry exploded for 43 points and ten rebounds.
After the game, the NBA shared a video of Curry walking into the tunnel.
"By any means necessary baby," Curry said as he walked into the tunnel.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening.
The teams are both 1-1 at home in the series.
