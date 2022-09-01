Steph Curry's Viral Tweet About Serena Williams

Serena Williams is nearly 41-years-old, and she is probably going to retire from Tennis soon, but on Wednesday she pulled off a major upset.

In the second-round of the U.S. Open, Williams beat Anett Kontaveit, who is the second ranked tennis player in the world right now.

The tennis legend had actually been a big underdog (+200), but she pulled through for the victory and is now headed to the third-round.

The sports world was in awe of Williams, and she was one of the most talked about topics on social media.

FS1's Skip Bayless tweeted: "Serena Williams did not "upset" the U.S. Open's No.-2 seed. She was just the better player, even at almost 41. She served better, volleyed stunningly better. Serena pretty much blasted her off the court. Yes, she had overwhelming "home" court advantage. But she flat-out DOMINATED"

NBA superstar Steph Curry knows a thing or two about winning, and he also sent out a tweet about Williams.

Curry tweeted: "Not done yet @serenawilliams"

Curry is a two-time NBA MVP, and he is coming off leading the Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons (they beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals this past June).

His post has nearly 40,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

"When I step out on the court, I just want to do my best that I can do on that particular day, and that's really all I can do," Williams said after the big win.