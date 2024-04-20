Stephen A. Smith Makes Bold New York Knicks Claim Ahead Of NBA Playoffs
The New York Knicks have had an extremely exciting season and will host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Saturday evening.
Stephen A. Smith has been known as a longtime Knicks fan, and before the game, the ESPN host made a bold claim about his favorite team (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Smith: "I have declared the New York Knicks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals. Step one begins today."
The Knicks finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They went 6-4 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a five-game winning streak.
While their season has been incredible, the Knicks will be playing the entire postseason without All-Star forward Julius Randle.
The former Kentucky star averaged 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from the three-point range in 46 games.
His absence could be a major factor.
That said, there is also an excellent case the Knicks could make a deep run, because they have All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson (and a lot of veterans surrounding him).
Last season, the Knicks lost to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the second round (in six games).
As for the 76ers, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and had a 47-35 record.
They lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs (in seven games).