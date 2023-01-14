Steve Kerr Made NBA History On Friday Night

On Friday night, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs faced off at the Alamodome (in San Antonio, Texas).

The game broke the record for most fans (68,323) in attendance at a regular season game in NBA history.

The Warriors won 144-113, and an impressive eight players scored in double-digits (Jordan Poole led the team with 25 points).

With the victory, Steve Kerr is now the fifth fastest head coach in the history of the NBA to get 450 career wins.

Via The Warriors: "Tonight marked Steve Kerr's 450th career coaching win. He is the fifth fastest coach in league history to reach the milestone."

He began coaching the Warriors during the 2014-15 season, and they made the NBA Finals five times in a row (and won three titles in that span).

Over the last three seasons, they have missed the NBA Playoffs twice, but they also won the NBA Championship in 2022.

Kerr won the Head Coach of The Year Award in 2016 and has also been named Western Conference Coach of The Month seven times.

Right now, he is 450-221 in 671 regular season games and 93-34 in 127 NBA Playoff games.

The Warriors got off to a slow start to the 2022-23 NBA season but are now playing much better.

They are 21-21 in 42 games, which has them tied with the Los Angeles Clippers for the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

On Sunday afternoon, they will play their next game when they face off with the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.