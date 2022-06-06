Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-88 on Sunday night in California to take Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

They now have tied up the series at 1-1, and Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston later in the week.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

The Warriors have been to the Finals six times in the last eight seasons.

They had missed the playoffs for two straight seasons, but prior to that they had made the Finals five times in a row and won three titles.

In Game 1, they blew a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter and had a total collapse.

The Celtics won the final period by a score of 40-16, and they won the game 120-108.

Game 3 of the series will be in Boston on Wednesday night, and the Warriors have now regained the momentum from the Celtics.

