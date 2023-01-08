Steve Kerr Reveals Why Klay Thompson Didn't Play On Saturday Night

Steve Kerr shared why Klay Thompson did not play on Saturday night.

On Saturday night, the Golden State Warriors lost 115-101 at home to the Orlando Magic.

Right before the game tipped off, five-time NBA All-Star Klay Thompson was pulled from the starting lineup.

Afterward, head coach Steve Kerr was asked about what happened.

Reporter: "Klay obviously didn't play with left knee soreness. Did that come up after warmups? Has it been lingering?"

Kerr: "It got sore during warmups, and the training staff looked at him and, just for precautionary reasons, kept him out of the game."

Reporter: "Not long-term concern?"

Kerr: "No."

After winning five games in a row, the Warriors are now in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined to score 49 points for the Magic, while Anthony Lamb's 26 points led the Warriors.

The Warriors are 20-20 in 40 games this season, which has them tied with the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

That said, the west has been close, so they are only 3.0 games behind the Dallas Mavericks for the fourth seed and 6.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

At home, the Warriors have a 17-4 record in 21 games (even after losing the previous two).

They will play their next game on Tuesday night when they host the Phoenix Suns.

Thompson has played in 31 games and is averaging 20.6 points per contest on 38.3% shooting from the three-point range.

As for the Magic, they improved to 15-25 in 40 games with the win.