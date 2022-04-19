Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won Game 2
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening by a score of 126-106 to take Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, which now gives them a 2-0 lead in the series.
After the win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media.
The following two games they will be on the road in Denver, but they now have a nice cushion.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.