Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won Game 2

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening by a score of 126-106 to take Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, which now gives them a 2-0 lead in the series.

After the win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media.

The following two games they will be on the road in Denver, but they now have a nice cushion.

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

The Related stories on NBA basketball