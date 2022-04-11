Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Final Regular Season Game
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 128-107 on Sunday evening to wrap up their regular season.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.
"Klay looks as good as ever," Kerr said of the star shooting guard who erupted for 41 points.
The Warriors finished their season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 53-29 record in 82 games played.
They will play the Denver Nuggets in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
