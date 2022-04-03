Steve Nash's Blunt Quote After The Nets Lost To The Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115, and after the game Steve Nash was honest with the media about his team's performance.

A clip of Nash speaking to reporters in Atlanta postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

"We didn't play a good ballgame," Nash said. "Can't really sugarcoat it."

The Nets fell to 40-38 on the season, and dropped down to the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.

