Skip to main content
Steve Nash's Blunt Quote After The Nets Lost To The Hawks

Steve Nash's Blunt Quote After The Nets Lost To The Hawks

Steve Nash spoke to reporters on Saturday evening after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

Steve Nash spoke to reporters on Saturday evening after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on Saturday evening by a score of 122-115, and after the game Steve Nash was honest with the media about his team's performance.   

A clip of Nash speaking to reporters in Atlanta postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.  

"We didn't play a good ballgame," Nash said. "Can't really sugarcoat it." 

The Nets fell to 40-38 on the season, and dropped down to the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17587328_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Nash's Blunt Quote After The Nets Lost To The Hawks

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_17606232_168388303_lowres
News

This Clip Of Kyrie Irving Has Gone Viral

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_18010303_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Klay Thompson Said After His Huge Night

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17587354_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Jazz

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_17631596_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Love Posted To Instagram After The Cavs Beat The Knicks

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_18010697_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After Scoring 55 Points

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago
USATSI_18009605_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant's Ridiculous One-Legged Shot Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17463984_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Jordan Poole's Dunk And Steph Curry's Reaction

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago
USATSI_17999470_168388303_lowres
News

DeMar DeRozan's Awesome Kobe Bryant Shoes For Heat-Bulls Game

By Ben Stinar11 hours ago