Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons After The Nets Beat The Pacers
Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Ben Simmons after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers.
The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 134-126 to end their regular season with a 44-38 record in 82 games.
After the game, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons (he has yet to play this season), and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.
Simmons was seen getting shots up before the game (see tweet below from YES Network's Michael Grady).
The Nets will play in the play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn on April 12.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.