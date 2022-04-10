Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons After The Nets Beat The Pacers

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 134-126 to end their regular season with a 44-38 record in 82 games.

After the game, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons (he has yet to play this season), and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.

Simmons was seen getting shots up before the game (see tweet below from YES Network's Michael Grady).

The Nets will play in the play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn on April 12.

The Related stories on NBA basketball