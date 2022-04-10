Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons After The Nets Beat The Pacers

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons After The Nets Beat The Pacers

Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Ben Simmons after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers.

Steve Nash spoke to reporters about Ben Simmons after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon by a score of 134-126 to end their regular season with a 44-38 record in 82 games. 

After the game, head coach Steve Nash was asked about Ben Simmons (he has yet to play this season), and his answer can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network. 

Simmons was seen getting shots up before the game (see tweet below from YES Network's Michael Grady). 

The Nets will play in the play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Brooklyn on April 12. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17988193_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons After The Nets Beat The Pacers

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17486636_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_18046697_168388303_lowres
News

Pistons Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The 76ers

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17262245_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Final Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_15423671_168388303_lowres
News

Magic's Starting Lineup Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17967283_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Cade Cunningham's Updated Status For Pistons-76ers Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_18057158_168388303_lowres
Injuries

WATCH: Ben Simmons Goes Through Warm Up Before Pacers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_17862253_168388303_lowres
Injuries

C.J. McCollum's Hilarious Deleted Tweet Before The Pelicans Play The Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago