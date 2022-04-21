Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 2 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of a 114-107 in Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Nash met with the media.

The Nets are now in an 0-2 hole, because they also lost Game 1 in Boston on Sunday afternoon.

However, the next two games of the series will be played at home in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday and Monday.

