Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Steve Nash spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 2 to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of a 114-107 in Game 2 on Wednesday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Nash met with the media. 

The Nets are now in an 0-2 hole, because they also lost Game 1 in Boston on Sunday afternoon. 

However, the next two games of the series will be played at home in Brooklyn at Barclays Center on Saturday and Monday. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18123521_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17860972_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Aaron Rodgers At Bulls-Bucks Game 2

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_10143220_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweets About Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_16255123
Injuries

Steve Nash Appears To Contradict Report About Ben Simmons

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Bucks Final Injury Reports For Game 2

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_17179172_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls And Bucks Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Marcus Smart Wore Before Game 2

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16180435_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Kyrie Irving Breaks Fast For Ramadan Mid-Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

You Won't Believe Who Is At The Nets-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago