Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 6

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 6.

The Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors 4-2 with the final game taking place on Thursday evening at the TD Garden in Boston.     

After the game, the Celtics shared a quote from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.    

Celtics tweet: "Jayson Tatum says one of his lessons from this playoff run is, "It's hard getting to this point, and it's even harder getting over the hump and winning it." 

This was the first time that Tatum had been to the NBA Finals, but at just 24-years-old he has a ton of playoff experience to build off. 

For the Warriors, this was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in eight seasons. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_14972989_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 6

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_18198780_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's 5-Word Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18532724_168388303_lowres
News

Ime Udoka's Viral Quote After The Boston Celtics Lost The NBA Finals To The Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Kendrick Lamar

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17225971_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Viral Tweet To Dave Portnoy

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago
USATSI_18549449_168388303_lowres
News

What We Learned From Celtics-Warriors 2022 NBA Finals

By Brett Siegel21 hours ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's 2-Word Tweet After Winning The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18290099_168388303_lowres (1)
Draft

2022 NBA Draft: Updated Green Room Invitees List

By Brett Siegel23 hours ago
USATSI_18549543_168388303_lowres
News

Complete 2022 NBA Playoffs Results

By Tom Brew and Brett SiegelJun 17, 2022