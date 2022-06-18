Jayson Tatum's Viral Quote After Game 6
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Game 6.
The Boston Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors 4-2 with the final game taking place on Thursday evening at the TD Garden in Boston.
After the game, the Celtics shared a quote from All-Star forward Jayson Tatum.
Celtics tweet: "Jayson Tatum says one of his lessons from this playoff run is, "It's hard getting to this point, and it's even harder getting over the hump and winning it."
This was the first time that Tatum had been to the NBA Finals, but at just 24-years-old he has a ton of playoff experience to build off.
For the Warriors, this was their fourth time winning the NBA Championship in eight seasons.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.