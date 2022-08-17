The 4th Overall Pick In A Recent NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent

Josh Jackson, who was the fourth overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2017 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 17.

The former Kansas star had been expected to be a very talented NBA player, which is why he was drafted so high.

However, his first five seasons in the NBA have not gone as planned.

Jackson only ended up playing two seasons for the Suns, which is super rare for a top-five pick to last so short with the team that drafted him.

He played in 156 games for the Suns, and averaged a solid 12.3 points per contest, but he was not efficient (41.5% shooting from the field and 29.4% shooting from the three-point range).

After the Suns, he played for the Memphis Grizzlies for one season.

He played in 22 games off the bench for the Grizzlies, and averaged a solid 9.0 points per game, and shot a career-high 44% from the field.

The following season he joined the Detroit Pistons, and averaged a career-high 13.4 points per game in 62 games, but he shot only 41.9% from the field and 30% from the three-point range.

This past season, he played in 39 games for the Pistons before being traded to the Sacramento Kings (he played in 12 games for the Kings).

He averaged 6.4 points per game on 40% shooting from the field and 25.4% shooting from the three-point range.

Overall, he has proven that he can score in the NBA, but not efficiently.

If he can get his shooting numbers up, he could still be a solid role player in the right system.