The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About

With just over a month until the 2022-23 NBA season tips off, there is still an abundance of big-name free agents on the market.

One of those players is four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, who averaged 9.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest in 48 games last season for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.

At one point, Cousins was one of the best players in the entire NBA, but injuries began to derail the prime of his career in 2018.

In 470 games for the Sacramento Kings, Cousins averaged 21.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

He also had an incredible stint with the Pelicans before getting injured.

In 65 games, he averaged a remarkable 25.0 points, 12.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest.

His injuries are unfortunate because he was only 27-years-old when he played for the Pelicans and hurt his Achilles.

There is a case to be made that he could have been a Hall of Famer.

Right now, he is still a serviceable role player and could be an excellent addition to any team.

In the playoffs this past season for Denver, he averaged 10.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest.

He also shot over 65% from the field.

Training camps will begin for all 30 teams around the league in just a few weeks, so he is a name to keep an eye on.

In addition to the Nuggets, Bucks, Pelicans and Kings, he's also played for the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers over his 11 seasons in the NBA.