Skip to main content
Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening (as relayed by Underdog NBA).  

The Celtics trail the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the series, so a win for the Warriors will end the 2022 NBA season.

Meanwhile, a win for Boston would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in San Francisco, California.  

This would be the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have won an NBA Championship (if they are able to pull off the win of the series over the Celtics). 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Celtics Final Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_18345192_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Who's On The Warriors Injury Report For Game 6?

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17595270_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics Latest Injury Report For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17691365_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Possible Trade Destinations For 76ers Forward Tobias Harris

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18422604_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Boston Celtics Could Be Without Starter For Game 6 On Thursday Against Golden State Warriors

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18227922_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors-Celtics: Latest Injury Reports For Game 6 Of NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17955531_168388303_lowres
News

Evaluating Rockets-Mavericks Trade Involving Christian Wood

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_17692562_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets Expected To Take Paolo Banchero In 2022 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel6 hours ago