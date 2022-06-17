Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 6 Of The NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics have announced their starting lineup for Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening (as relayed by Underdog NBA).

The Celtics trail the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the series, so a win for the Warriors will end the 2022 NBA season.

Meanwhile, a win for Boston would force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center on Sunday night in San Francisco, California.

This would be the fourth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have won an NBA Championship (if they are able to pull off the win of the series over the Celtics).

Related stories on NBA basketball