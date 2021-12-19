The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced Massive News About Kyrie Irving

Skip to main content
    December 19, 2021
    The Brooklyn Nets Have Announced A Massive Update About Kyrie Irving
    On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that they have decided that they will allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player.
    On Friday, the Brooklyn Nets shared a massive update about Kyrie Irving.  

    The All-Star guard has yet to play in any games this season, but that is about to change.  

    The announcement from the team's General Manager Sean Marks can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

    Irving had been away from the team due to the fact that he was not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, due to the New York City vaccine mandate, and before the season the Nets had said that they would not allow him to be a part-time player, but that has now changed.   

    "After discussions with our coaches, players and staff, the organization has decided to have Kyrie Irving re-join the team for games and practices in which he is eligible to participate," Marks said in the statement.   

    The news is obviously huge, because the Nets are 21-8 and the top team in the Eastern Conference, and now they are adding one of the best players in the world to that team.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

