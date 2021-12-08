Publish date:
Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks, and the full lineup for Monday's game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Nets come into the game with a 16-7 record, and the Mavs come into the game with an 11-11 record.
Both teams made the playoffs last season, but the Mavs fell in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Nets lost in Game 7 of the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Both teams are led by a superstar (and superstars), Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks, while the Nets are headed by James Harden and Kevin Durant (Kyrie Irving is still not with the team).
This is the first time they are playing this season.
