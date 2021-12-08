Skip to main content
    •
    December 8, 2021
    Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs
    Publish date:

    Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks.
    Author:

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks.

    The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup against the Dallas Mavericks, and the full lineup for Monday's game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.   

    The Nets come into the game with a 16-7 record, and the Mavs come into the game with an 11-11 record. 

    Both teams made the playoffs last season, but the Mavs fell in the first round to the Los Angeles Clippers, while the Nets lost in Game 7 of the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Both teams are led by a superstar (and superstars), Luka Doncic leads the Mavericks, while the Nets are headed by James Harden and Kevin Durant (Kyrie Irving is still not with the team).  

    This is the first time they are playing this season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17294546_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets’ Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17122703_168388303_lowres
    News

    Update On DeMar DeRozan's Status After Entering Health And Safety Protocols

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15387341_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Update On James Wiseman From Warriors' Head Coach Steve Kerr

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17218516_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kemba Walker Said About Being Pulled From The Knicks Rotation

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17309040_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Magic

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17307643_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_11475348_168388303_lowres
    Rumors

    The Golden State Warriors Were Reportedly Interested In Signing This Veteran Point Guard

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17309384_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Incredible Buzzer Beater Steph Curry Had

    4 hours ago