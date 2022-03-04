Nets Starting Lineup Against The Heat

The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on Thursday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Nets can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Nets will star Goran Dragic, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, Kevin Durant and Andre Drummond.

This will be the first time that Durant has played since January 15, because he had been out with a knee injury.

The team has been in a huge slump, and fallen all the way down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have lost two games in a row, and are just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.

In the 63 games that they have played, they are 32-31 on the season.

