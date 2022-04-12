Nets Starting Lineup And Final Injury Report Against The Cavs
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup and final injury report for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The winner of the contest will be the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and face off with the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
Meanwhile, the loser will get one more chance to make the NBA Playoffs as the eighth seed, and face with either the Charlotte Hornets or the Atlanta Hawks.
