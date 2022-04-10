Nets Starting Lineup Against The Pacers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Sunday's contest against the Indiana Pacers.
The Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers are facing off on Sunday afternoon, and for the game the Nets have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup for both squads can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Nets are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, while the Pacers are the 13th seed.
