VIRAL: Clip Of Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant In Locker Room After Nets Win Over Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan by score of 110-98 on Wednesday evening.

After the game, the Nets posted a clip of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant celebrating the victory in the locker room.

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, and can be watched in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

The Nets are 42-38 on the season in the 80 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

