VIRAL: Clip Of Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant In Locker Room After Nets Win Over Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets posted a clip of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in the locker room after they beat the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan by score of 110-98 on Wednesday evening.  

After the game, the Nets posted a clip of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant celebrating the victory in the locker room.  

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, and can be watched in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets. 

The Nets are 42-38 on the season in the 80 games that they have played, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. 

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
