Watch Kyrie Irving's Ridiculous Move During Nets-Bucks Game

Kyrie Irving had an incredible move during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Brooklyn Nets were playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night in Wisconsin, and during the game Kyrie Irving had an incredible move. 

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.    

The Nets won the game by a score of 126-123 to advance to 32-29 on the season in the 61 games that they have played so far.    

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak before the All-Star break sent them on a free fall in the standings.  

They ended the losing streak, but are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall. 

Irving finished the game with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

The Nets lost to the Bucks in the second round of the playoffs last season. 

