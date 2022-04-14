Viral Video Of The Charlotte Hornets Walking To The Arena Because The Bus Was Delayed

The Charlotte Hornets had to walk to State Farm Arena, because their bus was delayed for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Playing on the road is never easy, but for the Charlotte Hornets they did not have a good start to their evening on Wednesday.

Montrezl Harrell shared a clip (which was posted by Bleacher Report on Twitter) of the team having to walk to State Farm Arena before they played the Atlanta Hawks.

Their bus was delayed due to a train.

They ended up getting blown out by the Hawks by a score of 132-103.

The Hawks will now play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the Hornets will head into the off-season.

