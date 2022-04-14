Skip to main content

What? Viral Video Of The Charlotte Hornets Walking To The Arena Because The Bus Was Delayed

The Charlotte Hornets had to walk to State Farm Arena, because their bus was delayed for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Playing on the road is never easy, but for the Charlotte Hornets they did not have a good start to their evening on Wednesday.  

Montrezl Harrell shared a clip (which was posted by Bleacher Report on Twitter) of the team having to walk to State Farm Arena before they played the Atlanta Hawks. 

Their bus was delayed due to a train. 

They ended up getting blown out by the Hawks by a score of 132-103. 

The Hawks will now play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday for a chance at the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, while the Hornets will head into the off-season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

Viral Video Of The Charlotte Hornets Walking To The Arena Because The Bus Was Delayed

