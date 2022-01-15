Bulls Starting Lineup Against The Warriors
The Chicago Bulls are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Friday night in Illinois, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full starting lineup for the Bulls can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game, the Bulls are 27-12, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference, and after missing the playoffs every season since 2017, they are back to being one of the better teams in the NBA.
Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been huge additions to the team.
As for the Warriors, they come into the game after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 in Wisconsin on Thursday night.
They are 30-11 on the season, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.
