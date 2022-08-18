The Dallas Mavericks Have Signed A Former New York Knicks Player

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, the Dallas Mavericks are signing Tyler Hall to a training camp deal (h/t HoopsRumors).

Smith: "The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Tyler Hall to a training camp contract, a league source tells @spotrac."

Hall played his college basketball for Montana State, and he played in one game for the New York Knicks this past season.

Last season, he averaged a very solid 15.5 points per game in 25 regular season games in the G League.

The 25-year-old is probably not going to make the roster since it is for a training camp deal, but these deals are always good for both parties.

They give a player a chance to show what he can do in training camp with the NBA team, and the team gets a chance to see if they would be a good fit either now or down the road.

The Mavs are coming off a very impressive season where they were the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Jason Kidd was also in his first season as head coach of the team.

Yet, they made a surprise run all the way to the Western Conference Finals after beating the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Against the Suns, they rallied back from trailing 0-2 to win four out of the next five games.

They also won a Game 7 on the road in Arizona.

In the Conference Finals, they lost in five games to the Golden State Warriors (who won the NBA Championship).