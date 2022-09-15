The Detroit Pistons Have Waived A Player

On Thursday, the 2022-23 NBA season remains just 33 days away from tipping off.

For the Detroit Pistons, they will tip off their regular season in 34 days at home against the Orlando Magic.

As training camps around the league get closer to opening, many players will be signed and released between now and the end of the preseason.

On Wednesday, the Pistons waived 24-year-old Micah Potter (via Hoops Rumors).

Back in August, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype reported that he was signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons.

Last season, Potter played in 33 regular season games for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce (affiliate of the Miami Heat).

He averaged 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, while shooting 53.9% from the field and 44.5% from the three-point range.

Potter played his college basketball for two of the best teams in the Big Ten Conference.

He played his first two seasons with Ohio State and then finished up his college career playing for Wisconsin.

During his senior season, he averaged 12.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest in 31 games.

After going undrafted in 2021, he played for the Miami Heat's summer league and spent training camp with the team.

His only three games in the NBA came for the Pistons when he signed a 10-day contract with the franchise during the season.

In those three games, he played just over ten minutes per contest, and averaged 4.0 points and 3.0 rebounds.

The Pistons (23-59) were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference last season.