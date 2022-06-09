Skip to main content

KD Told Him To What? The Funniest Video Of The 2022 NBA Season

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics. The Celtics are up 2-1 on the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are facing off in the NBA Finals, and the series is currently 2-1 in favor of the Celtics. 

Therefore, there is only a maximum of four possible remaining games in the 2021-22 NBA season.  

Looking back on the season, I believe that the funniest video of the year was during a regular season game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, between the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks.  

Kevin Durant was waiting for the Mavs to inbound the ball, and a fan cheered for him to take the game over. 

Durant then shockingly (and hilariously) yelled back some choice words at the fan 

The clip has over two million views on Twitter. 

The Nets had their season come to an end in the first-round of the playoffs when they were swept by the Celtics.

