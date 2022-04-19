Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Game 2.
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Game 2 on Monday evening in California, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.
The full lineups for the two teams was relayed by Underdog NBA.
The Warriros have a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1.
Coming into the series, the Warriors finished the season as the third seed, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.
This is the first time the Warriors made the NBA Playoffs since 2018-19, while the Nuggets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.