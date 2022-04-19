Warriors And Nuggets Starting Lineups

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets have announced their starting lineups for Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Game 2 on Monday evening in California, and for the game the two teams have announced their starting lineups.

The full lineups for the two teams was relayed by Underdog NBA.

The Warriros have a 1-0 series lead after winning Game 1.

Coming into the series, the Warriors finished the season as the third seed, while the Nuggets are the sixth seed.

This is the first time the Warriors made the NBA Playoffs since 2018-19, while the Nuggets lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season.

