VIRAL: Watch Steph Curry With Jay-Z After Game 5

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. After the game, the Warriors shared a video of Steph Curry with rapper Jay-Z.

On Monday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals.  

After the big win, the Warriors shared a video of Steph Curry with rapper Jay-Z after the game. 

The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series, and Game 6 will be played at the TD Garden in Boston on Thursday night.

Either the Celtics will force a Game 7 back in San Francisco at the Chase Center, or the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships in that span. 

