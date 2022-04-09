Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Spurs

The Golden State Warriors are in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Spurs can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors enter the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 51-29 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball