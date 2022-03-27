Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors are in D.C. to face off with the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The full lineup for the Warriors against the Wizards can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the night as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-26 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.

As for the Wizards, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 31-42 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

