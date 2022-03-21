Lance Stephenson's Pass Is Going Viral

The Indiana Pacers are hosted the Portland Trail Blazers in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon, and during the game Lance Stephenson had an amazing pass.

The clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Stephenson is in his third stint with the Pacers, and over the course of his career has always played better for them than any other team.

He has also had stints with the Hornets, Clippers, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Pelicans, Lakers and Hawks.

The Pacers added him earlier in the season on a ten-day contract, and later signed him for the rest of the season.

They won the game by a score of 129-98.

Currently, they are the 13th seed in the east with a 25-47 record in 72 games.

