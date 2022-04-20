Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Timberwolves For Game 2

The Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup for Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 on Tuesday evening in Tennessee, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.

The Grizzlies trail 1-0 in the series, and if they lose on Tuesday, they will be in an 0-2 hole with the series heading back to Minnesota for the following two games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball