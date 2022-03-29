Bucks Starting Lineup Against The 76ers
The Milwaukee Bucks have announced their starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Pennsylvania to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday evening, and the two teams come into the contest tied in the standings with a record of 46-28.
Therefore, this is a big game for playoff seeding.
The Bucks have announced their starting lineup for the game, and the full lineup can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
