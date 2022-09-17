The Milwaukee Bucks Signed A New Player And Then Waived Him

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season in just 33 days when they face off with the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania.

Their first preseason game is in just two weeks when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at home in Wisconsin.

With training camp less than two weeks away, there will continue to be an abundance of roster moves for teams around the league.

Signing and waiving players is quite typical during this time of the NBA schedule.

On Saturday, RealGM (h/t Hoops Rumors) reported that the Bucks had signed Rob Edwards and waived him.

These type of moves are good for the player, because it allows them to typically collect a bigger bonus if they then sign with the team's G league affiliate (read more about this on SLAM).

Edwards joined the Oklahoma City Thunder on a ten-day contract last season and played in two games for the team.

In 32 regular season games with the Oklahoma City Blue (their G League affiliate), he averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.

During the Showcase Cup, he played in 15 games and averaged 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest.

He is 25 years old and played his college basketball at Cleveland State and Arizona State.

The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference and lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.