Timberwolves And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies have announced their starting lineups.

The Memphis Grizzles are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Tennessee on Thursday night, and for the game both teams have announced their starting lineups. 

The starting lineup for the Timberwolves can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.  

Meanwhile, the starting lineup for the Grizzlies can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

The Timberwolves come into the game with a 20-21 in 41 games on the season, and are the ninth seed in the Western Conference. 

As for the Grizzlies, they are 29-14 in 43 games on the season, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference. 

They have been one of the biggest surprises in the NBA this season. 

