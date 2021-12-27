Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    The Minnesota Timberwolves Announced The Signing Of A Former Milwaukee Bucks Star
    The Minnesota Timberwolves have announced they have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. Monroe is 31-years-old, and had the best years of his NBA career with the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks.
    On Sunday, the Minnesota Timberwolves have announced that they have signed NBA veteran Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract. 

    The announcement from the team can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below. 

    Monroe is 31-years-old and last played in the NBA for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. 

    He has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.   

    Monroe was a very talented forward in the beginning of his career (nine NBA seasons so far), and has impressive career averages of 13.2 points 8.3 rebound and 2.1 assists per game.  

    The Timberwolves have a lot of players out due to health and safety protocols, so he will provide some much needed depth to a roster that is missing most of its key players. 

